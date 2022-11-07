STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — The off-duty FDNY EMT who was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on Staten Island was released from the hospital nearly two months after the horrific accident.

Ashley Diaz, 29, was wheeled out of Staten Island Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze to a raucous crowd of supporters Sunday, according to a video released by the FDNY. Her fellow members of Station 43 on Staten Island were on hand to show their support.

Diaz was holding a bouquet of flowers while seated in a wheelchair. Her right leg was amputated from the knee down.

Diaz was struck while getting into her car on Locust Avenue in New Dorp on Sept. 15 at around 12:30 p.m., police said. The collision caused Diaz to hit the hood and windshield before landing on the street, police said at the time.

Diaz was taken to the hospital with an injured right leg and facial trauma, police said.

Authorities said Nicole Marino, 31, was driving a Chevy Impala northbound on North Railroad Avenue, near Locust Avenue, when she hit Diaz. Marino was arrested at the scene.

Police said Marino did not own the Chevy and was not given permission by the car’s owner to use it. The car belonged either to a family member or significant other, according to the NYPD.

Marino was indicted on charges of felony assault- causing serious injury with a weapon, vehicular assault, operating a motor vehicle while impaired- drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to public court records.

She is due back in court on Nov. 15.