STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — An off-duty EMT attacked an officer while he was being detained in Staten Island overnight, police said Tuesday.

The officer sustained minor injuries to the face due to the assault that happened at around 1 a.m. and was taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said.

Nicholas McGowan, 27, was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer, operating a motor vehicle with BAC .08 of 1% alcohol, driving while ability impaired by alcohol and refusal to take a breath test, according to authorities. Police said that the FDNY EMT was also arrested in 2015 for assaulting an officer.