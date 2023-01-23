NEW YORK (PIX11) — Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said there’s been an uptick in crime in the borough, particularly car thefts.

Car thefts have been a notable issue on the South Shore since perpetrators are able to flee to New Jersey, thus stymying police. The politician said the NYPD will form a task force with other regional law enforcement, including federal investigators, to track down the vehicles and the perpetrators.

“That’s significant because now we’re going to have a comprehensive approach,” Fossella said on PIX11 Morning News on Monday. “We can begin to reduce and minimize the amount of stolen cars.”

Fossella also discussed the plans for a lithium-ion storage facility, illegal dumping, and the investigation into the fire on the Staten Island Ferry.

