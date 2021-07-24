NYPD officers shoot man in Staten Island during incident with pipe, police say

Police in Staten Island shot a man wielding a metal pipe on July 23, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Credit: Citizen App; NYPD)

OAKWOOD, Staten Island — Police shot a man in his Staten Island home late Friday night after he swung at officers with a metal pipe, according to the NYPD.

Police were called to a home near Malden Place and Falcon Avenue in Oakwood around 10:35 p.m. for a report of a man acting erratically.

The man was placed in an ambulance, but then pushed past EMS and ran back into his second-floor apartment, police said. 

Officers followed him inside and the man swung a metal pipe at them, according to the NYPD.

The officers ordered the man to drop the pipe, but he lunged and swung the pipe at police instead, authorities said.

The officers opened fire and shot the man in his torso, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

The officers were also evaluated at the hospital.

An investigation into the incident remained ongoing Saturday morning.

