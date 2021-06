STATEN ISLAND — An NYPD officer was shot with a BB gun in Staten Island Monday, police officials told PIX11 News.

The male officer was with his partner when the two were leaving Richmond Terrace near Jersey Street and Westervelt Ave, the NYPD said.

The uniformed officer was hit once in the shoulder as the two were talking to their marked car, officials said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was stable, officials said.

It’s unknown where the BB was shot from.