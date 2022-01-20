NYPD officer shot in Staten Island: police sources

Police on the scene after an NYPD officer was wounded in gunfire in Staten Island early Thursday morning, Jan. 20, 2022, police sources say. (Citizen App)

NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was shot in Staten Island early Thursday morning, police sources confirmed to PIX11 News.

The gunfire erupted in the vicinity of Rockne Street and Elwood Avenue, in the New Springville neighborhood, according to sources.

The NYPD advised people to avoid the area of Rockne Street and Nome Avenue “due to a police incident,” and to expect a police presence in the surrounding area.

Details of the officer’s injuries and condition were not immediately known.

This was the city’s second officer-involved shooting in under 48 hours.

An NYPD officer was wounded when a teen suspect’s gun went off in the Bronx on Tuesday night, police said.

Authorities believe the 16-year-old’s firearm went off during a struggle with officers, the bullet hitting the teen in the groin, passing through and then striking the officer’s leg.

The officer was released from the hospital later that night. The teen was arrested the next day on charges including attempted murder and criminal possession of a firearm, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

