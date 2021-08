STATEN ISLAND — PIX11 News is celebrating Restaurant Week by taking viewers on a culinary tour across the five boroughs.

We’re getting our grub on at the Craft House on Van Duzer Street in Staten Island, where southern barbecue and beer are on tap!

Grillmaster Kurron Mangin spoke with PIX11 News to talk about the restaurant and taphouse.

Restaurant Week runs through Aug. 22. Stop by the Craft House on Van Duzer Street in Staten Island and grab some chicken and waffles and enjoy a local brew.