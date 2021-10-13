NY sanitation employee discharges weapon during dispute with ex-girlfriend

STATEN ISLAND — A Department of Sanitation employee was arrested Tuesday during a dispute with his ex-girlfriend in Staten Island, police said.

Jason John, 33, faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal obstruction of breathing and assault, police said.

John, who was off duty, got into a dispute with his ex-girlfriend. He possessed a firearm during the argument and discharged his weapon in front of her, cops said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not disclosed.

