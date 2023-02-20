ELTINGVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — A Take 5 ticket good for the $33,124.50 jackpot in Sunday evening’s drawing was sold in Eltingville, according to New York Lottery officials.

The lucky ticket was sold at Naz Cards & Gifts Inc. on Amboy Road near Armstrong Avenue, officials said Monday.

The ticket matched all five numbers in the Sunday evening drawing — 6, 10, 13, 25, and 27 — making it good for the five-figure top prize.

The goal of Take 5 is simple: match as many numbers as possible drawn from a field of 1 through 39.

Take 5 costs $1 per play and numbers are drawn twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.