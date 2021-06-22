HEARTLAND VILLAGE — The person who dumped the body of a young bear in a Staten Island parking lot will not face charges in the case, New York officials said Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation told PIX11 News members of the Wildlife Health Unit determined the bear died from blunt force trauma consistent with being hit by a car.

Investigators believe the bear was struck and killed in New Jersey, according to the DEC. Someone unrelated to the crash then drove the bear from New Jersey to Staten Island, the DEC spokesperson said.

Investigators decided not to file criminal charges and closed the case after conducting interviews and reviewing the circumstances, according to the DEC.

The bear’s appearance in the parking lot on Richmond Hill Road in Heartland Village last week sparked a flurry of speculation over its cause of death and how it ended up in an area with no known black bear population.

Video from the scene showed the bear on its back with a large gash on one side.

The carcass was transported to a lab where it underwent a necropsy to determine the cause of death.