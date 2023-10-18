STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — The MTA is rolling out new R211 subway cars to run on the Staten Island Railway, the agency announced on Tuesday.

The cars were transported on flatbed trucks from Brooklyn to their current location at Clifton Maintenance Shop on Staten Island. The R211 cars will replace the current fleet of R44 cars, which have been running on the Staten Island Railway since 1973.

“For the first time in 50 years, brand new, faster, cleaner, and safer trains are coming to Staten Island,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey.

Staten Island will get 75 new cars with 58-inch-wide door openings, security cameras, LED lighting, and digital displays.

“Finally we have a new train,” said Assemblymember Sam Pirozzolo. “So I’m very, very happy because this does show that the city is committed to benefiting Staten Island with public transit.”

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.