CLIFTON, Staten Island (PIX11) — A mom allegedly attacked a school safety agent in Staten Island on Tuesday morning, police said.

The safety agent was taken from IS 49 to a hospital for treatment, officials said. Police arrested Allena Abrams, 43, on an assault charge.

Abrams “forcibly threw” the agent to the ground after a verbal dispute escalated, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The school safety agent suffered a laceration to the right forearm.

The dispute began when the mom sent a 14-year-old child to the school to pick up his younger sister on the first day of summer classes, a spokesperson for the school safety agents union said. The teen was told children can not be released to underage individuals. Then the mom cake to the school and allegedly attacked the school safety agent.

PIX11 has reached out to the Department of Education for a comment.