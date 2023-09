STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A business organization made up of private contractors claimed that hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer money is being wasted because of New York City’s new bidding program.

The program was implemented under Mayor Bill de Blasio and went into effect at the beginning of the Adams administration and now the state supreme court is involved.

