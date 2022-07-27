GRANITEVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — Even though no one won the $830 million Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing, there were four lucky tickets worth $1 million each sold in New York and New Jersey, including one in the Graniteville section of Staten Island.

One player who purchased their ticket at a convenience store on Forest Avenue near Richmond Avenue hit all five white ball numbers, good for a $1 million prize, according to the state lottery website. A second $1 million ticket was sold in upstate Corinth, according to the site.

And another two $1 million tickets were sold in New Jersey, though details of those winners were not immediately known.

The winning numbers were 7 – 29 – 60 – 63 – 66, with a gold ball number of 15.

Though those players won a seven-figure consolation prize, no one managed to match all six numbers to hit the jackpot on Tuesday night.

That means that the jackpot for the next drawing will be over $1.02 billion. That drawing will be held at 11 p.m. Friday.

Tickets cost $2 each, giving you a 1 in 302,575,350 shot at winning the jackpot.