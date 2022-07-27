GRANITEVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — Why be a millionaire when you could be a billionaire?

Nobody won Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot, growing the top prize to more than $1 billion ahead of the next drawing on Friday, though a $1 million ticket was sold on Staten Island.

Despite lotto fever due to the then-estimated $830 million jackpot, no players managed to match all six numbers for the top prize.

That means that the already eye-popping figure has been upped to an estimated $1.02 billion, which would be the third-highest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Even if a solo winner opted for the smaller lump sum payout over the annuity payments, they would still clear over $600 million.

Even though no one took home the top prize on Tuesday night, there were still some lucky winners. Several tickets matching the five white ball numbers, good for a $1 million prize, were sold nationwide, including two each in New York and New Jersey.

One of those tickets was sold on Staten Island, and another in upstate Corinth, New York.

The next drawing, this time for 10-figures, will be held at 11 p.m. Friday. Tickets cost $2 each, giving you a 1 in 302,575,350 shot at winning the jackpot.