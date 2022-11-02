STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — An antisemitic trope was graffitied on a sign outside Max Rose’s campaign headquarters on Staten Island, the former congressman said.

“Soros,” a reference to Jewish billionaire George Soros, was written on the black-stained sign on the side of the building on Forest Avenue, Rose tweeted.

“Enough is enough – we have a sick political culture that is allowing anti-Semitism to thrive in our politics. The sad thing is that it’s no longer shocking that our campaign has come under anti-Semitic attacks. This is something that is happening far too often because too many people think it’s not only ok, but it’s acceptable,” Rose said in a statement to PIX11 News.

Rose, who is running against Rep. Nicole Malliotakis in New York’s 11th Congressional District, said this is the second time one of his campaign signs was vandalized. In September, a blue sign was defaced with a swastika. Rose said at the time that he would not respond to the hate and vitriol.

“I won’t back down from these gross attacks and we’re not going to stop campaigning for what we believe in, no matter how many hateful attacks we get,” Rose said.

The Democrat, an Army combat veteran, previously served as a congressman in NY-11 but lost his 2020 re-election race against Malliotakis.

Police did not have any information about the incident. Rose’s campaign could not immediately be reached.