ST. GEORGE, Staten Island (PIX11) – A man with a machete chased three teenagers near a high school on Staten Island Tuesday morning, according to police.

The incident happened near St. Marks Place and Hamilton Avenue in St. George around 8:15 a.m., NYPD officials said.

The unknown machete-wielding man allegedly chased three 16-year-old students. The teens ran into Curtis High School without being hurt, police said. The man did not follow the students into the school.

The students then told school safety agents and school staff about what happened, a New York City Department of Education spokesperson said. The machete-wielding man fled the scene and hasn’t been arrested.

