Man wanted on Staten Island for stealing cushions caught on video: police

Staten Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: NYPD

DUNGAN HILLS, Staten Island — A man who was caught on video stealing cushions from a Staten Island furniture store is wanted by police.

The incident took place at 7 p.m. on Friday outside Murano Furniture in Dungan Hills. The unidentified man is seen removing 10 cushions from the outdoor showroom on Hylan Boulevard. He then put them in the truck of an older model black Hyundai sedan and fled to parts unknown.

The value of the cushions are approximately $1,050.  

The man is described as having a medium build, bald and last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.  

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Staten Island Videos

As NYC honors essential workers, stories emerge of COVID long haulers

Trees uprooted, power lines down after severe storms hit NY, NJ

Child dies after being pulled from Staten Island reservoir

Staten Island grandma says rodents took over NYCHA home

Bear cub found dead in Staten Island

More Staten Island

Crime

NJ toddler and mother allegedly abducted by boy's father

Brooklyn hit-and-run: 54-year-old man fatally struck in East Flatbush

Bloody holiday weekend in Paterson, NJ: Multiple people shot, stabbed

Long Island July 4 shooting: Man dead, 2 wounded at block party

4 arrested in deadly Rockland assisted living home fire: officials

Times Square shooting: New images of alleged gunman

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter