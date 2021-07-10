Man wanted on Staten Island for stealing cushions caught on video: police

DUNGAN HILLS, Staten Island — A man who was caught on video stealing cushions from a Staten Island furniture store is wanted by police.

The incident took place at 7 p.m. on Friday outside Murano Furniture in Dungan Hills. The unidentified man is seen removing 10 cushions from the outdoor showroom on Hylan Boulevard. He then put them in the truck of an older model black Hyundai sedan and fled to parts unknown.

The value of the cushions are approximately $1,050.

The man is described as having a medium build, bald and last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.