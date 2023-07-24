MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island (PIX11) — A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death in a Staten Island home Sunday night, police said.

Authorities found the victim with multiple stab wounds to his body in the home on Union Avenue in Mariners Harbor at around 10:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

A 58-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene but has not yet been charged, police said.

The relationship between the man in custody and the victim was unclear. The victim has not been identified.

