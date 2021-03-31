Man sought for groping woman by Staten Island park: NYPD

Police sketch of a man accused of groping a woman by a park in Staten Island on March 26, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

CASTLETON CORNERS, S.I. — Police launched an investigation after a woman was groped by an unknown man while walking by a Staten Island park on Friday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police said the woman, 36, was on a walk along Clove Lakes Park, in the Castleton Corners neighborhood, when the unidentified man approached her from behind near the corner of Slossom and Martling avenues.

The man squeezed her buttocks and then grabbed her breasts before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction, authorities said.

The NYPD released the above sketch of the man they’re looking for in hopes the public could help identify him.

Officials described the accused groper as between 20 and 30 years old, weighing around 130 pounds and standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with brown eyes, and long, wavy black hair.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a cream colored shirt, sandals and a surgical face mask, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).