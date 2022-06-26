FILE – Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference June 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A 39-year-old man slapped former Mayor Rudy Giuliani inside a Staten Island grocery store on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Giuliani, 78, was in a ShopRite at 3010 Veterans Road West around 3:20 p.m. when he was attacked, police said. He was slapped in the back.

“What’s up, scumbag?” the alleged attacker said, according to an NYPD official.

Police took the suspect into custody. Charges were pending Sunday evening.

Giuliani has not said anything publicly about the incident. His son, gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani, tweeted “MAKE NEW YORK SAFE AGAIN!” several hours after the attack.