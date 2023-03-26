STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the face on Staten Island Saturday afternoon, police said.

Authorities found the victim, Quamane Rogers, with a gunshot wound to the face in an apartment building at 225 Park Hill Ave. in Park Hill just before 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).