STAPLETON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 25-year-old man was shot to death on Staten Island Thursday night, police said.

The victim was discovered by officers outside 102 Wright Street with a gunshot wound to the head around 10:48 p.m., according to the NYPD. Eyewitnesses stated that a group of men wearing dark clothing was seen fleeing the scene, police said.

First responders transported him to Richmond University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting may be gang-related, and the victim is a local gang member. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

