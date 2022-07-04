Champaign Police continue to investigate after one is wounded.

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11)– A 48-year-old man was shot in the face at a Staten Island bar early Saturday morning, police said.

The victim was struck inside Shakers Bar at 772 Richmond Terrace at around 3 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No information about the suspect was available because the victim is being uncooperative with the investigation, officials said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).