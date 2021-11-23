Man shot in Staten Island gas station: police

TRAVIS, Staten Island — A man was shot while he was at a gas station in Staten Island Monday night, authorities said.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. at the Citgo gas station along West Service Road in the Travis neighborhood, police said.

The 42-year-old man was shot in the torso by an unknown individual who fled the scene in a gray sedan, according to cops.

He was taken to the hospital where police listed him in stable condition.

A description of the suspect was not immediately disclosed. 

The circumstances of the incident were not immediately known. 

