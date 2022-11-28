STAPLETON, Staten Island (PIX11) — A 53-year-old man was shot in the chest in Staten Island on Monday evening, police said.

He was critically injured in the Broad Street shooting, which happened near the intersection with Gordon Street, an NYPD spokesperson said. Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene of the shooting.

A 911 call for the shooting came in around 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment after emergency services arrived at the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).