STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was left with a broken nose after he was attacked with a glass bottle in a Staten Island bar on Monday, police said.

The suspect hit the 50-year-old victim in the face with the glass bottle in the sports bar at 297 Port Richmond Ave. in Port Richmond just after midnight, according to the NYPD. The man then struck the victim in the back of the head with the broken bottle, police said.

The victim suffered a broken nose and cuts to the hands and face, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was last seen heading northbound on Port Richmond Avenue, police said. There have been no arrests.

