Man killed in crash with MTA bus in Staten Island: NYPD

NEW DORP BEACH, Staten Island — A crash involving an MTA bus in Staten Island left a man dead late Saturday night, police said.

Mikhail Sukhitskiy, 40, was driving a Subaru west on Ebbitts Avenue in New Dorp Beach around 10:18 p.m. when the vehicle collided with the bus, which was heading east, according to the NYPD.

EMS rushed Sukhitskiy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There were no passengers on board the MTA bus at the time of the crash, according to the NYPD.

MTA spokesperson Ray Raimundi told PIX11 News the agency was cooperating with the NYPD in its investigation.

“Our hearts go out to the driver of the car and his family and [we] wish the bus operator a speedy recovery from his injuries. The investigation is in early stages and we are cooperating with the NYPD’s collision investigation squad while also performing an internal review to determine what happened,” Raimundi said.

Police said the MTA bus driver was not injured in the crash.

