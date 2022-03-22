MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island (PIX11) — A man groped a 13-year-old girl in Staten Island Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The suspect sexually harassed the victim in the vicinity of Harbor Road at around 1:30 p.m. before fleeing, authorities said.

Police are seeking help in identifying and finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).