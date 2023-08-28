MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island (PIX11) — A man was found dead in a Staten Island apartment Sunday afternoon, police said.

Authorities found the 53-year-old man unconscious with bodily trauma in the apartment on 35 Holland Ave. in Mariners Harbor at 12:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

