Man found dead in SI apartment building had ‘I touch little girls’ written on body: sources

Staten Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOMPKINSVILLE, Staten Island — A man who was found dead in the hallway of a Staten Island apartment building had the message “I touch little girls” written on his body, police sources said.

Cops responded to a call of an unconscious man inside an apartment along Corson Avenue and Jersey Street in Tompkinsville just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, authorities said.

Officers arrived to find a man lying in the first floor hallway shirtless and unresponsive, cops said.

According to police sources, the message, “I touch little girls,” was written on his chest with what appears to be a black marker.

He also suffered trauma to his face, but it was unclear if it was caused by an assault or a fall, according to authorities. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released, but police sources said he is anywhere between 70 and 80 years old.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

