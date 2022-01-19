Man fatally stabs roommate at Staten Island shelter: police

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island – A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his roommate to death at a Staten Island shelter Tuesday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to a 911 around 8:18 a.m. of an aided man inside a shelter in the vicinity of Jersey and Brook streets.

Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Justin Gaston with a stab wound to his chest, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested 27-year-old Raiquan Becheam. He faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.

According to police, the two men were roommates at the shelter and were arguing about the living situation.

