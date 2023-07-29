STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A man was shot to death on Staten Island Saturday morning, police said.

Officers discovered a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head outside 772 Richmond Terrace around 4:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. First responders transported the victim to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).