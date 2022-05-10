STAPLETON, Staten Island (PIX11) — A man died after he was shot in Staten Island on Monday, police said.

Police found 26-year-old Michael Evans with a gunshot wound to the chest in the vicinity of Union Place and Beach Street at around 3 p.m., according to officials. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).