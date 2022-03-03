STAPLETON, Staten Island (PIX11) — It wasn’t just a rude awakening but one that rattled nerves along Van Duzer Street in the Stapleton section of Staten Island Thursday morning.

Police say a speeding jeep that was being pursued by cops lost control, smashing into a row of homes where it ricocheted back out onto the street just after 3:30 a.m.

The driver who allegedly caused that damage was identified by police as 38-year-old Michael Robles; he was pulled over earlier for a broken tail light. Officials say Robles fled the scene after officers found alleged drug paraphernalia inside his vehicle. He was arrested at the scene.

The whole scene was captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera.

“It sounded like an explosion,” one neighbor told PIX11. “A car hit the house at a really high rate of speed and it spun around a couple of times after it hit the house and the damage was pretty severe.”

The damage to the building left the duplex uninhabitable — and despite all that, officials say there were no serious injuries reported.

As many as nine people were inside at the time of the crash.

Robles faces a number of charges including reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license and operating an unregistered vehicle.