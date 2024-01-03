STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) —- A man was chased and stabbed inside a Staten Island convenience store last week, police said Wednesday.

The victim, 34, and the suspect got into a fight at the store at 460 Nome Ave. in New Springville at around 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the NYPD. The fight turned physical and the suspect chased the man before stabbing him in the left abdomen, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspect ran out of the store after the attack and remained at large, as of Wednesday.

