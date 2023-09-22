STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a Staten Island deli worker during a robbery last month, police said.

Yaseen Bassuny, 21, of Staten Island, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted robbery, and hindering prosecution, according to police.

Authorities found Bassam Khateeb with a gunshot wound to the chest on July 8., in the Manor Deli & Convenience store at 444 Manor Rd. in Castleton Corners at around 8 p.m., police said. First responders rushed Khateeb to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.