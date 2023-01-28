Police are looking for Peter Clark in connection to a stabbing on Staten Island on Jan. 25, 2023. (NYPD)

STAPLETON, Staten Island (PIX11) — A Staten Island man allegedly stabbed his ex-lover while she was trying to get into her car on Wednesday, police said.

The suspect slashed the woman, 33, in the abdomen with a knife as she opened her car door near Broad and Warren streets just after 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The victim suffered a laceration and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The suspect, identified by police as Peter Clark, 51, of Staten Island, then fled on foot, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of Clark, who remained at large as of Saturday.

