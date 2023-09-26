STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man is accused of fatally stabbing an 81-year-old man inside a Staten Island home last week, police said Tuesday.

Ramazan Ramusevic, 57, was arrested Monday and charged with murder in the killing of Francesco Pompilii at the home on Sunnyside Terrace, authorities said.

A 78-year-old man was also stabbed multiple times and a 51-year-old man was attacked in the home at around 4:40 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD. The 78-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is recovering from his injuries. The other victim was stabbed in the hands.

The defendant was also charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to court records. Ramusevic’s arraignment was pending Tuesday.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.