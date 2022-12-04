WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island (PIX11) — A 7-year-old boy was grazed and a 32-year-old man was hit in the chest when someone with a BB gun opened fire in Staten Island on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The victims were on Victory Boulevard near Kell Avenue when someone in a moving Ford Mustang shot at them around 4:20 p.m., officials said. Neither victim was seriously injured. They were treated at the scene.

Both victims were wearing yarmulkes. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is looking into the shooting.

