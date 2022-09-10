Pictured is the suspect who allegedly threw a man down the front steps of a home in Staten Island. (Credit: NYPD)

MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island (PIX11) — A man was injured after he was thrown down the stairs of a home in Staten Island last month, police said on Saturday.

The 62-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute with another man in front of a home along Lockman Avenue near Richmond Terrace at around 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 17, according to authorities. The suspect then punched the victim in the face and threw him down the front steps of the home before running off. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital for treatment of a laceration to the head.

Police asked the public for information that can lead to finding the suspect. He was described as being around 20 years old and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).