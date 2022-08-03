Police seek Juan Mendieta, 40, for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl on Staten Island, police said. (NYPD)

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A 40-year-old man sexually assaulted a young girl multiple times in a Staten Island home, authorities allege.

Police said Juan Mendieta repeatedly attacked the 11-year-old child in a home near Vanduzer and Bay streets in Stapleton. The alleged abuse occurred between October 2020 to April 2022, police said.

The connection between the suspect and the victim is unknown, according to an NYPD spokesman.

Police released a photo of Mendieta.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).