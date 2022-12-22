STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Someone playing the lottery in Staten Island won big in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

The player purchased a ticket worth $50,000, lottery officials said. The second-prize ticket was bought at Nablus Food Corp., located at 878 Annadale Road.

Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

