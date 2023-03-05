STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Protests and boycotts are expected Saturday at Staten Island’s 58th annual St Patrick’s Day Parade.

Thousands of people are expected to be along the parade route for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Staten Island.

Just like in years past, LGBTQ groups will also speak out. They say they are frustrated they are not allowed to match in the parade. For at least a decade, the Pride Center of Staten Island and other LBBTQ groups said they were not allowed to participate in the parade and march with their banners.

The LGBTQ groups call this unfair and discrimination, especially since LGBTQ groups are allowed to march in larger St. Patrick’s day parades around the world, including in Manhattan.

As a protest, the group does its own run. It’s called the Rainbow run, and the group runs along Forest Avenue an hour before the real parade starts.

The group is calling for an end to public funding for this parade until it includes all groups.