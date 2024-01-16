STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — More legal cannabis dispensaries are set to open in New York City and the state this year.

All the boroughs except Staten Island had a legal dispensary in 2023. The Flowery is set to open on Wednesday in the southern part of Staten Island.

Mohamed Elgaly and Schlomo Weinstock are the owners. It unites the two friends with a past and a connection that goes beyond their different cultural backgrounds.

Elgaly is from Staten Island and has other small businesses on the island.

“I wanted to bring something back home. We are both in business, friendly and like to talk to customers,” Elgaly said.

They want the store, which is located on Veterans Road West in the Charleston neighborhood of Staten Island, to be known for customer service and the staff’s product knowledge.

State licenses for the first dispensaries were given to people with past marijuana-related offenses. The applicants must also show experience with business, payroll and taxes.

“Twenty years ago, no one was trying to help us. Now they gave us an opportunity and we are thankful,” said Weinstock.

The inventory is unique and regulated by the state. Everything must be produced in the state of New York.

More legal dispensaries are opening this year around the state. Another round for license applications was held this past fall. A lawsuit between some potential owners and the state caused some program delays last year.

The state has estimated more than $50 million in tax revenue for the industry’s first year.