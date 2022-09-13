STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – Funeral services have been set for Anthony Varvaro, the Port Authority police officer who was killed in a crash on his way to the Sept. 11 ceremony for work.

A line wrapped around Matthew Funeral Home on Staten Island for his wake on Tuesday as hundreds of loved ones prepared to say their final goodbyes.

Varvaro was killed by a wrong-way driver on the New Jersey Turnpike. Both died from the crash.

“It was tragic that what would have been his day off, coming to work to go down there and work at the Trade Center on that day and unfortunately, he was taken from us on the way,” said Frank Conti, president of the Port Authority Police Department.

Family and friends hugged each other tightly outside the funeral home.

The Port Authority PBA says the married father of four was an exceptional family man and a great coworker.

His first assignment with Port Authority was in 2017 at the World Trade Center Command, and after four years, he accepted a transfer to the police academy as an instructor.

“The recruits of our 120th academy class are definitely expressing their grief over his passing,” Conti added.

Before he became a Port Authority police officer, Varvaro was a professional pitcher in Major League Baseball.

Even after changing careers, he was involved in Little League, happily helping young children improve in the sport.

“The things he was committed to – family, service, country, state,” said Edward Cetnar, superintendent of the Port Authority Police Department.

Varvaro was headed to the 9/11 ceremony to fulfill the large-scale manpower requirements that are needed from the department every year for security of the Sept. 11 memorial area.

As of Tuesday night, a GoFundMe page has already raised nearly $300,000 in donations, which shows how much of an impact Varvaro had.

Now that he is gone, his family has another family to lean back on.

“We’re there for support as a family – a police department family – do whatever we can for the family,” Cetnar added.

Wake services continue on Wednesday at Matthew Funeral Home. Varvaro will be laid to rest on Thursday at St. Peter’s Cemetery.