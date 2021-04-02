MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island — Human remains found at a Staten Island park in January have been identified as a homicide victim, police announced Friday.

Cops responded to a call of skeletal remains, believed to be human, found at the Mariners Marsh Park the morning of January 17.

Related Content Possible human remains found near Staten Island park: police

Nearly three months later, authorities confirmed the skeletal remains were human bones.

The medical examiner also deemed the incident a homicide, police said.

The victim’s remains remain unidentified, but said the person died from blunt force trauma from a sharp object to the neck and torso, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).