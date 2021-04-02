MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island — Human remains found at a Staten Island park in January have been identified as a homicide victim, police announced Friday.
Cops responded to a call of skeletal remains, believed to be human, found at the Mariners Marsh Park the morning of January 17.
Nearly three months later, authorities confirmed the skeletal remains were human bones.
The medical examiner also deemed the incident a homicide, police said.
The victim’s remains remain unidentified, but said the person died from blunt force trauma from a sharp object to the neck and torso, according to police.
No arrests have been made.
