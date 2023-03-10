PLEASANT PLAINS, Staten Island (PIX11) — A man walking his dog on Staten Island found a human hand, according to authorities.

The unnerving find was made at Amboy and Cunningham roads near North Mount Loretto State Forest in Pleasant Plains around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Officials from the city medical examiner’s office responded and confirmed the body part to be a right hand, police said.

Investigators are working to determine more about the hand’s origin.

