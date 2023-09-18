PARK HILL, Staten Island (PIX11) — During Climate Week, amidst the rallies and protests in New York City, money is also being spent on new ways to combat climate change.

The White House is pledging millions of dollars to modernize and electrify affordable housing on Staten Island.

Regional U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel presented a check to the owners of the Park Hill apartments worth $2.25 million.

The money will help them upgrade the HVAC system and install modern electric appliances.

“We’re talking about stoves, we’re talking about refrigerators, and even those things they may seem small, they make a huge difference when we’re talking about utility cost,” she said.

The building is privately owned by a large landlord but heavily subsidized by HUD to support people who otherwise could not afford housing. This arrangement means modern improvements really do not happen without government intervention.

“This will make a better unit and a better overall life for the residents,” said Patrick McCann, CFO of Delshah Capitol, the owner of the buildings.

The most direct impact for tenants may be utility bill savings each month once the work is complete.