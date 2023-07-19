STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group damaged a Staten Island grocery store after breaking into the business on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The suspects broke the door to get into the Family Fruit at 2200 Arthur Kill Rd. at around 3:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. The crew then sprayed a fire extinguisher and destroyed a ceiling panel and security camera before running from the scene, police said.

There were no injuries reported. It was unclear if anything was taken from the store.

There have been no arrests.

The NYPD released surveillance video and photos of the eight suspects.

